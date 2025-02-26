Azerbaijan's Khankendi honoring victims of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, February 26. A memorial event was held in Khankendi, organized jointly by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the cities of Khankendi, Agdam, and Khojali, along with the Karabakh University, to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The event commenced with the harmonious echoes of Azerbaijan's National Anthem, a melodic tapestry woven into the fabric of the nation's spirit. A minute of silence ensued to commemorate the martyrs.

Survivors and relatives of Khojaly martyrs shared their harrowing memories of that dreadful night. Elmira Allahverdiyeva, who lost 14 members of her family, including her son, brother, and husband, in the Khojaly tragedy, spoke about the horrors of that day, leaving the audience deeply moved.

Other participants also recounted the severe psychological and emotional suffering endured by the Azerbaijani people and the atrocities committed by Armenians.

Sabuhi Gahramanov, a representative of the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdam, and Khojaly, described the Khojaly genocide as one of the most tragic events in human history. He emphasized the scale of work being carried out to raise global awareness of the Khojaly tragedy.

Gahramanov also highlighted that on October 15, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev raised Azerbaijan's national flag in Khojaly. On February 26, 2024, during a meeting with Khojaly’s community representatives, the President stated that we avenged the innocent victims of Khojaly on the battlefield and did not let their blood remain on the ground.

The event featured a showcase of videos that shed light on the tragic Khojaly genocide.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

