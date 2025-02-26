U.S. coal and gas plants face mass retirements, EIA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Electricity generators in the United States plan to retire 12.3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity in 2025, marking a 65% increase compared to 2024, according to the latest inventory from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), Trend reports.

Coal-fired plants will account for 66% of these retirements, followed by natural gas (21%) and petroleum-fired units.

Coal retirements are expected to total 8.1 GW, representing 4.7% of the nation’s coal fleet. The largest planned closure is the 1,800-megawatt (MW) Intermountain Power Project in Utah, where a new 840-MW natural gas facility will be commissioned. Other major retirements include Michigan’s J H Campbell (1,331 MW) and Maryland’s Brandon Shores (1,273 MW).

Natural gas retirements will reach 2.6 GW, with most closures affecting older, less efficient, simple-cycle plants. Texas’ V H Braunig Units 1–3 (859 MW) and Pennsylvania’s Eddystone Units 3–4 (760 MW) are among the largest scheduled retirements. In Tennessee, 16 turbines at the TVA’s Johnsonville station will be replaced by newer, more efficient units.

Additionally, 1.6 GW of petroleum-fired capacity will be retired, with Maryland’s Herbert A Wagner plant and Tennessee’s Allen power plant among the most significant closures. These retirements reflect ongoing shifts in the U.S. energy landscape as the industry transitions toward more efficient and cleaner energy sources.