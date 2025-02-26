Iran condemns US tightening screws on its oil sector with fresh sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Iran strongly condemns the sanctions imposed by the US against several legal entities and companies under the pretext of Iran's role in the export of crude oil, the Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Ismail Baghaei said commenting on the US’ recent sanctions against Iran's oil sector, Trend reports.

According to him, it is the legitimate right of countries to make decisions about their economic and trade exchanges with one another, and no party should be allowed to interfere in trade and economic relations for political purposes.

Baghaei mentioned that the imposition of new sanctions by the US against Iran’s foreign trade contradicts the UN Charter, the principle of respect for national sovereignty, the principle of self-determination of peoples, and international laws that are based on free trade between countries.

The spokesperson added that the imposition of sanctions against Iran contradicts statements from some US officials expressing interest in negotiating with Iran.

To note, on February 24, 2025, the US threw a wrench in the works by adding the names of five legal entities and two companies to the sanctions list against Iran

Back in November 2018, the US rolled out a fresh set of sanctions on Iran, all tied up with its nuclear ambitions. Since that time, sanctions have cast a wide net over Iran's oil exports, along with more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals caught in the crossfire.

