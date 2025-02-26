Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan strengthen their cooperation in field of hydropower

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are strengthening energy cooperation with a new agreement in the field of hydropower, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic have signed a roadmap for implementing projects to construct small hydropower plants (HPPs) in Kyrgyzstan. The agreement was reached during a meeting between the heads of the two ministries, Almassadam Satkaliev and Taalaibek Ibraev.

This move seeks to bolster ties between the two nations in the energy arena and tap into the hydropower potential of Kyrgyzstan, showcasing the ambition of Central Asian countries to pull together and build a robust energy infrastructure.

“Kazakhstan consistently advocates for strengthening regional cooperation in the energy sector. We see this as the key to the stability and prosperity of the entire Central Asia. The signing of the Roadmap with Kyrgyzstan is another confirmation of our commitment to this course. We are ready to share our experience and resources to build an energy-independent future together,” said Almassadam Satkaliev, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The signing of the Roadmap for small hydropower plants reflects ongoing efforts to diversify energy resources and increase energy efficiency in the region. Implementing such projects not only ensures stable energy supply but also strengthens economic ties between the countries.

To note, this document, which defines the areas of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, was signed during the first official visit of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Head of the Administration of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adylbek Kasymaliev, to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

