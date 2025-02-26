Countries like France continue to enforce colonial policies - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Unfortunately, countries like France continue to pursue colonial policies, violating the rights of local populations and exploiting the wealth of these nations, said MP Javanshir Feyziyev, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament's working group on Corsica, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with media representatives from French overseas territories, Feyziyev emphasized that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev raised the issue of neo-colonialism on all international platforms.

"France is attempting to exert pressure on countries like Azerbaijan, which oppose its occupation policy. We will not abandon our position on colonial policies, which is a key issue on the international agenda, and we will stand by your side," Feyziyev added.

