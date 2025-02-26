Western Azerbaijan Community reveals number of its official papers spread among UN members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. We coped to bring our Western Azerbaijan truths and the right of return of our people significantly to the international level in the last two years, said Chairman of Western Azerbaijan Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial, he mentioned that nine official documents of the Western Azerbaijan Community have been spread among all UN member states of the world as official documents of the UN.

Established in 1989, the Western Azerbaijan Community is dedicated to safeguarding the rights of Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia. The community conducts initiatives aimed at the repatriation of Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from Armenia, delineating the overarching framework for objectives, principles, preparatory actions, and implementation measures of these initiatives, thereby promoting justice and peace in accordance with international law, pertinent domestic legislation, and historical evidence.

The ethnic cleasing policy by Armenia against native Azerbaijanis continued with the Khojaly massacre, when on the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide—one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century—was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel