Azerbaijan to relocate more people to Aghdam in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. This year, plans are underway to resettle three villages near Azerbaijan's Aghdam and relocate around 10,000 people to the city itself, said Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Khojaly genocide memorial, Huseynov added that, in total, more than 20,000 people are expected to be resettled in Aghdam, with the relocation to 4 of the 5 planned residential districts set to begin next year.

"We plan to have all the projects outlined in the State Program fully implemented by the end of next year, 2026. This year, around 10,000 people are set to be resettled in the Aghdam district, including three villages around the city of Aghdam and the city itself. In total, we aim to resettle more than 20,000 people in Aghdam, starting the relocation of four out of five planned districts next year," he added.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, the Khojaly genocide - one of the most horrific crimes against humanity in the past century - was carried out by Armenia with extreme brutality against Azerbaijani civilians.

On this solemn anniversary, the Azerbaijani people remember with deep sorrow the 613 victims of this atrocity, including 106 women, 70 elderly people, and 63 children, whose lives were taken in a single night.