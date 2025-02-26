TotalEnergies, Jeunes Agriculteurs join forces to promote renewable energy in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. TotalEnergies and Jeunes Agriculteurs (JA) have signed a cooperation protocol aimed at supporting young farmers in their transition to sustainable energy practices, Trend reports.

The partnership focuses on fostering energy-efficient practices, promoting technological innovation, and helping young farmers adopt renewable energy solutions.

TotalEnergies has been working with Jeunes Agriculteurs since 1986, notably through the "Terres Innovantes" fund and its role as a partner in the "Terres de JIM" event. The new agreement extends their collaboration in areas such as biogas, agrivoltaics, and other sustainable energy solutions tailored to the agricultural sector. Additionally, the partnership will finance projects aligned with Jeunes Agriculteurs' future plans.

The agreement also aims to introduce pilot agri-energy projects and provide young farmers with tools to implement energy-efficient practices, ensuring long-term sustainability for their operations.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, emphasized the importance of combining agriculture and energy production to contribute to the French energy transition. Pierrick Horel, President of Jeunes Agriculteurs, highlighted the union's commitment to helping new generations of farmers overcome climate, economic, and energy challenges while ensuring the sustainability of farms.