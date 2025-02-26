EBRD backs digital transition for SMEs in Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a 10 million euro loan to Raiffeisen Bank Bosnia and Herzegovina to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in adopting digital and automation technologies, Trend reports.

The funding is part of the Go Digital in Western Balkans Program, backed by the European Union through incentive payments and technical assistance.

The initiative aims to enhance innovation, competitiveness, and sustainability in the private sector by encouraging SMEs to invest in digitalisation and green technologies. By modernizing their operations, businesses will be better equipped to meet EU standards and expand into global markets. The program also prioritises inclusive growth by ensuring equitable access to financing for women-led enterprises.

Stela Melnic, EBRD Head for Bosnia and Herzegovina, highlighted the programme’s role in fostering a resilient private sector and improving access to financing for SMEs. Antonella Di Sandri from the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina emphasised the EU’s commitment to supporting digital transformation, with nearly 40 million euros in grants allocated for the initiative across the region.

Since 1996, the EBRD has invested over 3 billion euros in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a focus on green economy initiatives, private sector development, and regional integration.