OSCE PA thumbs up border accord between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 26. The Special Representative of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) on Central Asia Farah Karimi has expressed her support for the recent border agreement between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the organization's post on X.

“I would like to welcome the announcement of the border agreement between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan—an important step toward lasting peace and stability. This achievement underscores the power of dialogue, mutual trust, and cooperation in resolving disputes and strengthening regional security,” she said.

On February 21, 2025, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan signed the final agreement on the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The stretch of this border runs roughly 980 km long. The talks on delimitation have been in the works since 2002

On this account, the first-ever trilateral summit of presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan will be held in Khujand, Tajikistan, on March 31, 2025.

