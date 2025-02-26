Amazon Kuiper to bring satellite internet to far-flung corners of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 26. The Amazon Kuiper company plans to cooperate with the Kazakh Samruk-Kazyna to provide satellite internet for the nation's remote and hard-to-reach regions, Trend reports.

Chairman of the board of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov met with the leadership of the American Amazon Kuiper. The parties engaged in dialogue regarding synergistic collaboration, particularly within the domain of satellite communication services.

Amazon Kuiper represents a strategic endeavor by Amazon to deploy a constellation of satellites aimed at delivering broadband connectivity to underserved and geographically isolated areas.



Amazon stands as the preeminent entity globally within the realms of e-commerce ecosystems and public cloud infrastructure, distinguished by its unparalleled revenue streams and market capitalization metrics. The corporate domicile is situated in Seattle, United States.

