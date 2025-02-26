...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 26

Business Materials 26 February 2025 10:51 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 39 currencies grew, while six decreased compared to February 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 580,288 rials, and one euro is 609,131 rials, while on February 25, one euro was 605,648 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 26

Rial on February 25

1 US dollar

USD

580,288

577,846

1 British pound

GBP

734,056

730,347

1 Swiss franc

CHF

649,795

644,433

1 Swedish króna

SEK

54,708

54,251

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

52,160

52,026

1 Danish krone

DKK

81,661

81,155

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,658

6,668

1 UAE dirham

AED

158,009

157,344

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,881,850

1,872,494

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

207,544

206,754

100 Japanese yens

JPY

389,181

386,309

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,638

74,324

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,507,242

1,500,818

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

405,771

406,217

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

331,630

331,932

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,468

31,468

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,918

15,870

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,704

6,566

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

159,420

158,749

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,348

44,128

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

367,449

367,487

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,743

154,092

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,543,319

1,536,824

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

433,744

431,764

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

477,441

475,545

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,634

19,540

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

276

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

415,906

416,554

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

118,810

118,194

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,025

79,729

100 Thai baht

THB

1,714,906

1,724,164

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,209

130,985

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

404,713

404,044

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

818,460

815,016

1 euro

EUR

609,131

605,468

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,978

115,029

1 Georgian lari

GEL

206,489

205,175

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,533

35,472

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,894

7,820

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

177,412

176,686

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

341,346

339,909

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,002,245

998,004

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

53,183

53,006

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,853

165,273

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

9,153

9,124

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 731,026 rials and $1 costs 696,411 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 711,114 rials, and the price of $1 totals 677,442 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 927,000–930,000 rials, while one euro is about 974,000–977,000 rials.

