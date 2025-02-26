Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 39 currencies grew, while six decreased compared to February 25.

As for CBI, $1 equals 580,288 rials, and one euro is 609,131 rials, while on February 25, one euro was 605,648 rials.

Currency Rial on February 26 Rial on February 25 1 US dollar USD 580,288 577,846 1 British pound GBP 734,056 730,347 1 Swiss franc CHF 649,795 644,433 1 Swedish króna SEK 54,708 54,251 1 Norwegian krone NOK 52,160 52,026 1 Danish krone DKK 81,661 81,155 1 Indian rupee INR 6,658 6,668 1 UAE dirham AED 158,009 157,344 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,881,850 1,872,494 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 207,544 206,754 100 Japanese yens JPY 389,181 386,309 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,638 74,324 1 Omani rial OMR 1,507,242 1,500,818 1 Canadian dollar CAD 405,771 406,217 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 331,630 331,932 1 South African rand ZAR 31,468 31,468 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,918 15,870 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,704 6,566 1 Qatari riyal QAR 159,420 158,749 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,348 44,128 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 367,449 367,487 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,743 154,092 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,543,319 1,536,824 1 Singapore dollar SGD 433,744 431,764 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 477,441 475,545 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,634 19,540 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 276 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 415,906 416,554 1 Libyan dinar LYD 118,810 118,194 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,025 79,729 100 Thai baht THB 1,714,906 1,724,164 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,209 130,985 1,000 South Korean won KRW 404,713 404,044 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 818,460 815,016 1 euro EUR 609,131 605,468 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,978 115,029 1 Georgian lari GEL 206,489 205,175 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,533 35,472 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,894 7,820 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 177,412 176,686 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 341,346 339,909 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,002,245 998,004 1 Tajik somoni TJS 53,183 53,006 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,853 165,273 Venezuelan bolívar VES 9,153 9,124

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 731,026 rials and $1 costs 696,411 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 711,114 rials, and the price of $1 totals 677,442 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 927,000–930,000 rials, while one euro is about 974,000–977,000 rials.

