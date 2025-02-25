Azerbaijani diaspora official explores Khari Bulbul Cultural House in Berlin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Chairman of Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov attended Khari Bulbul Cultural House in Berlin during his visit to Germany, Trend reports via the committee.

During the visit, the chairman got acquainted with the activities of the cultural house, visited the Azerbaijani Sunday school, interacted with the teaching staff and students, and discussed the educational process.

The chairman, who highly appreciated the activities of the Sunday school, where more than 100 Azerbaijani children are currently studying, once again reminded that the study of the Azerbaijani language by Azerbaijani children living abroad is one of the important recommendations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The head of the cultural house, Sevda Badaliouri, pointed out that recently the number of Azerbaijani children attending the cultural house has increased, and the results are promising.

"Along with the Sunday school, various clubs operate in the cultural house. In the future, we intend to turn this place into an Azerbaijani school, thereby creating conditions for Azerbaijani children to receive a high school diploma," she added.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador Nasimi Aghayev also took part in the meeting.

As many as 30 Azerbaijani houses and more than 100 Azerbaijani Sunday schools are operating in various countries around the world.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel