Imperial College London pays tribute to Khojaly genocide victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. A commemorative event dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held at Imperial College London, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the event titled "Stories of Resilience and Justice: Forced Exile and Return" was organized by the Azerbaijani Student Society operating at the University with the support of Azerbaijani students of University College London, King's College London, Imperial College London, University of London.

The event started with a minute of silence in memory of hundreds of our compatriots who died in Khojaly. It was followed by a short documentary film about the Khojaly genocide.

The board members of the Azerbaijani Student Society studying at Imperial College London within the framework of the “State Program for 2022-2026” Aygun Hasanova and Aydan Poladova informed the participants of the event in detail about the Khojaly genocide. It was noted that young people being educated abroad must make every effort to bring this information to the world community.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov stated that the genocide committed by Armenians in Khojaly in the late twentieth century is one of the gravest crimes against humanity. He emphasized the importance of punishing the perpetrators in legal terms. It was noted that justice has been restored under the leadership of the head of state, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and thanks to the heroic Azerbaijani army.

Speakers at the event expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the Victory joy conferred on our people.

Furthermore, visits of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Khojaly, and meetings with residents were emphasized. It was underlined that Khojaly is already being revived, all conditions have been created for comfortable life and activity of people, important work has been done to ensure safe residence of our compatriots returning to their native lands, provide employment, improve their welfare, protect and restore the environment.

In conclusion, honored artist, and violinist Jeyla Seyidova performed musical excerpts in memory of the victims of Khojaly.