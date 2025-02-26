Kazakhstan holds commemorative events devoted to Khojaly genocide anniversary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The memorial events were held in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent, Turkestan region of Kazakhstan on the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the event organized by the Republican Public Association "Ata Yurd - Nomad" operating in Almaty city started with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

Chairman of the Association Suleyman Ahmadov and Azerbaijani Consul in Almaty Anar Huseynzade informed in detail about the Khojaly genocide, reminded of visits of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to Khojaly, meetings with residents. It was emphasized that Khojaly is already being revived, all conditions for comfortable life and activity have been created, and important work has been done to ensure the safe residence of our compatriots returning to their native lands, provide employment, improve their welfare, protect and restore the environment.

The Weekend School functioning under the Public Association “Azerbaijan Culture Center” in Shimkent city held an open lesson dedicated to the Khojaly genocide. School teacher Gunel Abbasova informed pupils about the Khojaly tragedy. She noted that this tragedy will never be forgotten. Afterward, a movie dedicated to the Khojaly genocide was screened.

The school of ethno-cultural association “Karabakh” operating in the Turkestan region of Kazakhstan held an open lesson dedicated to the Khojaly genocide. Pupils were provided with detailed information and screened a movie about the Khojaly tragedy.

Subsequently, under the leadership of the organization's chairperson Ramila Mustafayeva, a commemorative event was held in Sayram district and the memory of the Martyrs was honored.