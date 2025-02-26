Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission sends letter to UN Secretary General on Khojaly Genocide Anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN sent a letter to the UN Secretary General in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The letter states that 33 years ago, as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, a genocide was committed, during which the city of Khojaly was occupied in one night and 613 civilians were killed, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly persons.

It was noted that on that day another 1,000 residents of Khojaly were injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and 150 people went missing. The letter emphasizes that a number of international organizations, national parliaments, renowned international lawyers, foreign journalists, human rights activists and international non-governmental organizations have condemned the Khojaly massacre as an act of genocide and a crime against humanity.

"The overall assessment of the causes and consequences of the aggression and the existing evidence clearly make it absolutely clear that the crimes committed in Khojaly were not isolated or sporadic, but were part widespread and systematic policy and practice atrocities motivated by ethnic and religious hatred and intolerance. Moreover, the prohibited methods and means of warfare throughout the conflict, such as the unlawful targeting of Azerbaijani civilians and peaceful settlements, the taking and holding of hostages, the mistreatment and summary execution of prisoners of war and civilian detainees, ethnic cleansing, the extensive destruction of inhabited areas and civilian infrastructure and the desecration and eradication of Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage, were deliberately used by the aggressor to achieve and cement its military gains," the letter says.

It was also mentioned that Azerbaijan carried out counter-offensive operations and local anti-terrorist measures in 2020 and September 2023, as a result of which the illegal occupation of Azerbaijani territories was stopped and the restoration of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country was ensured. It was noted that after the end of the conflict in November 2020, 18 mass graves containing the remains of more than 600 people were discovered in these territories, including Khojaly.

"The liberated territories revealed the scale of human suffering and destruction. Since the end of the conflict in November 2020, 18 mass graves containing the remains of over 600 people have been discovered in those territories, including Khojaly. These mass graves shed light on the willful kiling of many civilians and other persons protected under international humanitarian law. As to the legal consequences, the obligation of States to punish the most serious crimes is prescribed in the relevant international instruments, as well as has been repeatedly reaffirmed by the General Assembly and the Security Council. Azerbaijan has taken decisive steps to investigate and prosecute the grave violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, in full accordance with its national legislation and international obligations. However, most of the perpetrators, having found a safe haven in Armenia and other countries, continue to enjoy impunity. The denial and ignorance of their crimes, along with the attempts to obstruct justice by various political means and smear campaigns in mass media, parliaments and international bodies, constitute a clear contempt for international law and the rule of law and pose a threat to the prospects of durable peace in the region. Accountability for serious offences is imperative and must be inevitable Azerbaijan will never forget the atrocities committed against its people and will continue its efforts to ensure justice, as well as to build, sustain and strengthen peace and stability in the region," the letter says.