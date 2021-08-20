Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final of world championship

Society 20 August 2021 18:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final of world championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

The Azerbaijani athlete рфы reached the final of the World Junior Wrestling Championship, which is held in the Russian city of Ufa, Trend reports.

Greco-Roman wrestlers in 55, 63, 77, 87 and 130 kg weight categories joined the fight for medals on the fifth day of the competition.

In the 55 kg weight category, Azerbaijani wrestler Elmir Aliyev lost to his Iranian opponent in the 1/8 finals, but since the Iranian representative reached the final, Aliyev won the right to fight for the bronze medal.

Ziya Babashov will also compete for a medal of the same dignity in the 63 kg weight category, since the Russian wrestler, whom he lost in his debut fight, also reached the final.

Lachin Valiyev defeated his Serbian rival at the start. In the next fight, Veliyev defeated the Swedish wrestler and advanced to the quarterfinals, where he proved to be stronger than the representative of Germany. In the semifinals, Veliyev lost to the Dutchman but retained the right to fight for the bronze medal.

Sarkhan Mammadov, representing Azerbaijan in the 130 kg weight category, defeated an Iranian athlete in his first fight, and then, in the quarter-finals, won a victory over a Polish wrestler. In the semifinals, he turned out to be stronger than the representative of Greece. In the final, Mammadov will meet with a Turkish wrestler.

The next fights in these weight categories will be held on August 21.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran, Iraq trade ties improve - Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce
Iran, Iraq trade ties improve - Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce
Iran’s import of cement from Turkey up
Iran’s import of cement from Turkey up
Iran unveils volume of cargo transported by trucks
Iran unveils volume of cargo transported by trucks
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Fitch Ratings assesses Turkmenistan's foreign economic activity Central Asia 19:05
Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final of world championship Society 18:57
Azerbaijan share data on cargo transportation figures for 7M2021 Transport 18:45
Azerbaijan reveals data on cargo shipment via local ports in 7M2021 Transport 18:44
Russia sends modern metro trains to Uzbekistan Transport 18:16
Kazakhstan significantly decreases exports to Austria Business 18:06
Turkey sees double growth in 7M2021 carpet exports to Turkmenistan Turkey 18:05
Iran shares data on number of vaccine imports from China Society 18:04
President of Kazakhstan to pay working visit to Russia Kazakhstan 18:02
USAID strengthens Georgia’s ability to respond to COVID-19 Business 17:51
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 20 Society 17:46
Azerbaijan to establish Energy Efficiency Fund Economy 17:39
Azerbaijan confirms 3,968 more COVID-19 cases, 1,151 recoveries Society 17:38
Georgia sees sharp increase in export of wine to Azerbaijan Business 17:35
Central Bank of Azerbaijan records decline in lending to government agencies Finance 17:32
Uzbek currency rates for August 21 Finance 17:23
Azerbaijan's Fund auctions off third tranche of mortgage bonds in 2021 Finance 17:10
Number of purchase and sale of cars in Uzbekistan significantly decreases Transport 17:05
First in Azerbaijan, local startup carrying out online sales of insurance product Economy 16:55
Azerbaijan sees reduction in lending to public organizations Finance 16:49
SOCAR increases maximum production potential of Umid-1 platform Oil&Gas 16:43
Uzbekneftegaz, ERIELL plan to commission several wells at Ustyurt gas production dep’t Oil&Gas 16:34
SOCAR ready to consider interesting offers from Belarusian companies Oil&Gas 16:30
Last sixteen Georgian citizens evacuated from Afghanistan Transport 16:29
Azerbaijani team, participating in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, left for Kazakhstan (PHOTO) Politics 16:26
Azerbaijan's road cargo shipment slightly down y-o-y Transport 16:26
Capital level in Azerbaijan's banking sector is stable - Moody's (Exclusive) Finance 16:25
Uruguay, Georgia discuss signing free trade agreement Business 16:17
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of additional section of railway in Ankara (Exclusive) Turkey 16:09
Nar continues to support biggest Azerbaijani audiobook library Economy 16:08
Kazakhstan eyes increasing budget of Nur-Sultan city Finance 16:07
Co-op between Azerbaijani, Russian gov't - important stage in dev't of ICT relations - expert ICT 16:06
Georgia plans to lease tea plantations for symbolic fee Business 16:04
SOCAR to make investment decisions in new format Oil&Gas 15:52
Uzbekistan’s banks plan to issue Eurobonds in national currency Finance 15:34
Export Price Index up in Georgia Business 15:28
Educators to get more teaching hours following COVID-19 vaccination - Baku City Education Department Society 15:24
Uzbekistan’s number of passengers carried by rail in 1H2021 down Transport 15:11
Turkmenistan prepares to launch another HPP Oil&Gas 14:42
Azerbaijani citizens vaccinated abroad can be registered domestically - official Society 14:40
Iran, Iraq trade ties improve - Iran-Iraq Chamber of Commerce Business 14:40
Azerbaijan to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions from September - president's assistant Society 14:30
Geostat reveals PPI for services in Georgia Business 14:29
TABIB talks about persons recommended to receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 14:25
Georgia reports 4,743 new cases of COVID-19 on August 20 Georgia 14:24
Vaccination of doctors against COVID-19 is mandatory in Azerbaijan - official Society 14:23
Azerbaijan records growth in air cargo transportation Transport 14:21
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for construction of mining allotment Tenders 14:20
COVID-19 vaccination of under-18 citizens not yet recommended - president's assistant Society 14:19
Azerbaijani sees decline in oil prices Oil&Gas 14:19
Turkish nurse shares impressions of meeting with Azerbaijani soldiers in Kabul - VIDEO Turkey 14:19
Kazakhstan’s oil balance reserves disclosed Oil&Gas 14:15
Georgia shares data on DPPI for Industrial Products Business 14:15
Possibility of vaccinating children against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan understudy - TABIB Society 13:06
Buyers in Azerbaijani grocery stores not to be required to show COVID passport - ministry Society 13:02
Reopening of theaters, cinemas in Azerbaijan depends on further epidemiological situations Society 12:57
COVID-19 vaccination not required from Baku metro passengers - Interior Ministry Society 12:48
Azerbaijani entities responsible for vaccinating employees against COVID-19 Society 12:37
Bulk of Uzbekistan’s export of fat and oil products falls on Tajikistan Uzbekistan 12:28
Growth in COVID-19 infection cases in Azerbaijan is due to Delta variant - TABIB Society 12:28
Producer Price Index for Industrial Products down in Georgia Business 12:26
Schools planned to be reopened from mid-September - president's assistant Society 12:20
Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president Society 12:13
Azerbaijani police to monitor shopping malls - Interior Ministry Society 12:10
Azerbaijani universities to be responsible for allowing students without COVID-passports - ministry Society 12:08
Georgia exports record number of goats and sheep Business 11:56
Azerbaijan discloses amount of fines for lack of COVID-passports - Interior Ministry Society 11:54
Some doctors in Azerbaijan issue fake COVID-19 passports to citizens - president's assistant Society 11:47
No necessity for additional restrictions due to COVID-19 in Azerbaijan - aide to president Society 11:42
Kazakhstan eyes achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 Oil&Gas 11:38
Azerbaijan develops COVID passport verification program Society 11:36
Uzbekistan zeroes customs duty rates on truck imports Transport 11:34
Most of COVID-19 infected Azerbaijani citizens connected to ventilators not vaccinated - TABIB Society 11:33
Azerbaijan exports over 140M euros worth petroleum oils to Portugal Oil&Gas 11:30
Romania’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan – Eurostat’s data Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijan experienced sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in recent days - TABIB Society 11:24
Azerbaijani exports to Israel increase for 7M2021 in value Business 11:23
Greek petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan exceeds 43M euros Oil&Gas 11:23
Turkmenistan's Turkmenturba opens tender to buy chemical products Tenders 11:20
Georgia sees increase in aviation oil imports Oil&Gas 11:20
Uzbekistan’s export to Canada revealed for 7M2021 Uzbekistan 11:15
Baku International Trade Port develops new environmental protection strategy Transport 11:14
Azerbaijan to introduce new COVID-19 restrictions from September - president's assistant Society 11:14
Maersk Drilling’s operating costs up due to reactivation, mobilisation costs Oil&Gas 11:07
Azerbaijan sees growth in number of client accounts at local banks Finance 11:03
Maersk Drilling revises down guidance for capex Oil&Gas 10:57
Maersk Drilling sees increase in revenues Oil&Gas 10:49
Uzbekistan, Switzerland talk evacuation of citizens from Afghanistan Uzbekistan 10:46
Turkmenistan increases export of chemical products to Russia Business 10:44
Maersk Drilling reveals revenues from operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:32
Armenian armed forces subjected to fire positions of Azerbaijan Army Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations Politics 10:25
Kazakhstan Railways reveals volume of passenger traffic for 7M2021 Transport 10:19
Uzbekistan publishes COVID-19 data for August 20 Uzbekistan 10:19
Int'l community should contribute to positive changes taking place in S. Caucasus - expert Politics 10:19
Azerbaijan to develop new measures to fight COVID-19 Society 10:17
Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for Tank Biathlon competition held within Int'l Army Games 2021 (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 10:15
Executive Power of Azerbaijan's Saatli district opens tender for road repairs Tenders 10:14
Azerbaijani seamen participating in the "Sea Cup" contest are in Iran Politics 10:10
Biden, Macron discuss close cooperation on Afghanistan - White House US 08:47
All news