Baku holds tree planting campaign within 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has held a tree planting campaign within the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

The trees were planted in the park of the National Gymnastics Arena.

The ambassadors of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships, namely, three-time Olympic medalist, world champion in trampoline Karen Cockburn (Canada) and winner of the World and European Championships in Trampoline David Martin (France), representatives of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), local organizing committee, famous gymnasts also participated in the campaign.

The main goal of the campaign is to restore ecological balance by planting trees, protect the environment, enrich the atmosphere with oxygen, draw public attention to the protection of green spaces, as well as attention of young people, to the environmental problems.

The tree planting tradition was created in 2019 during the 37th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships. A tree planting campaign was also held as part of the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in 2021.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling).

Totally, there are 15 sets of awards at the World Championships in Baku.