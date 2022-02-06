Looking forward to further strengthening of strategic partnership with Ukraine - Azerbaijani MFA (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6
Trend:
We look forward to further strengthening of our strategic partnership with Ukraine, twitted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Ukraine, Trend reports.
"Today marks 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine. We send our best wishes to the government and people of friendly Ukraine on this occasion.
We look forward to further strengthening of our strategic partnership!", - MFA said.
