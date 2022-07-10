Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Some 13 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 1 citizen, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 12 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 13,781,770 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,466 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,347 people – the second dose, 3,316,498 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,459 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.