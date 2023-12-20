"Media Literacy" conference takes place in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency held "Media Literacy" conference, Trend reports.

The conference was attended by Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov, Head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Ilgar Musayev, as well as heads of media entities operating in Azerbaijan, media representatives and volunteers of a number of state bodies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov noted that media reforms carried out in Azerbaijan serve to both support professional media and create a healthy media environment.

In his speech, he also noted that so far the agency has held a number of educational events on the topic of media literacy of youth in the regions of Azerbaijan.

"Also, various seminars with participation of profile experts from Europe have been organized during this period," he stressed.

Ahmad Ismayilov touched upon the increasing number of disinformation cases in the current global information era.

"This, in turn, implies the importance of such measures, educational work in the direction of media literacy. We believe that media literacy will have the best impact on protecting people from harmful aspects of the new media environment," Ismayilov said.

Ilgar Musayev, head of the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSIS), spoke about the importance of raising awareness of possible cyberattacks amid the increasing number of users on social networks.

"The State Service regularly conducts monitoring in the information system of state bodies, as well as assessments in the direction of their security. In this regard, I can say that during the current year more than 1.4 million malicious e-mails for state bodies and their employees were prevented," Musayev said.

At the end of the speeches, the presentation of the "Media Literacy" platform took place.

Head of Media Support Projects and Strategic Planning Department of Media Development Agency Laman Isgandarova mentioned that the website platform consists of 5 sections and 10 subsections.

After the presentation, Deputy Head of Human Resources and Education Department of the High Council for Radio and Television of Türkiye Feyza Gizligider gave an extensive lecture on the topic of "Remaining a Trace of What We Observe".

The conference continued with a panel session.

