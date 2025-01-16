Uzbekistan notes significant GDP growth in 2024

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 16. Uzbekistan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 6.5 percent in 2024, reaching a total of $115 billion, Trend reports.

This was revealed at a videoconference chaired by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on key investment issues.

The economic growth reflects the success of the country’s open and robust investment policies, which continue to drive progress across various sectors. Foreign investments surged, increasing 1.6 times and reaching $34.9 billion in 2024. Additionally, 242 large and medium-sized projects, totaling $10 billion, were launched, contributing to the country's economic growth.

Exports also saw a significant rise, reaching $27 billion for the first time in history. The positive economic indicators underline Uzbekistan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its economic structure through investments in various sectors, including industry, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan envisions increasing its gross domestic product to $120 billion in 2025.

The nation has also set its sights on cranking up exports to a whopping $30 billion and ramping up investments to more than $42 billion. Furthermore, the aim is to whip up 5 million new jobs and pull 1.5 million people out of the poverty pit.