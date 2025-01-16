Memorandum of Understanding signed between UNEC and the United Kingdom’s De Montfort University (PHOTO)

The Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) continues to expand its international collaborations to establish itself as an equal partner among leading universities worldwide.

As part of this ongoing effort, UNEC has taken a significant step by partnering with the United Kingdom’s De Montfort University.

During an official visit to UNEC, representatives of De Montfort University were introduced to the university’s infrastructure and academic programs.

Following this introduction, a formal meeting was held between the Rector of UNEC, Professor Adalat Muradov, and the British delegation. The international visitors commended UNEC’s adherence to global standards in higher education and expressed their interest in establishing a partnership with the institution. The meeting also included discussions on potential areas of collaboration between the two universities.

As a result of these discussions, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov, and Mr. Neil Hart, Director of Transnational Education at De Montfort University.

The memorandum encompasses key areas such as faculty and student exchange programs, the organization of symposiums and conferences on scientific research, the exchange of innovative teaching and management practices, the joint publication of scientific and methodological works, as well as the implementation of dual-degree, joint bachelor’s and master’s programs, and mini MBA courses.

For the first time, the memorandum also incorporates novel aspects of cooperation, including lifelong learning, inclusive education, environmental management, the development of joint academic programs, and the establishment of a joint faculty, in addition to the traditional partnership areas.