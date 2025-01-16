Azerbaijan to completely abandon paper information carriers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Azerbaijan will completely abandon paper media, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “Concept of Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan” approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The Concept is aimed at improving public administration, accelerating economic development, and improving the quality of life of citizens through the introduction of digital technologies. It is developed based on the principles of digital government, digital economy, and digital society. The main goal is to improve the welfare of citizens, modernize public services, and accelerate the digital transformation of the economy.

The document envisages improvement of the ICT infrastructure and support of the business and startup ecosystem for the development of the digital economy. An important part of the Concept is the introduction of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain.

Public administration will be provided with more flexible and transparent processes based on digital technologies; a complete abandonment of paper and a transition to “digital government” will be realized, and such innovations as big data analysis, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies will be introduced.

The Concept also aims to increase the digital literacy of the population, ensure cybersecurity, train ICT specialists and modernize training programs, and increase the level of remuneration of ICT workers. Business processes will shift to digital platforms, public-private partnerships will be expanded, various sectors of the economy will be digitized using the technologies of the IV Industrial Revolution, and support will be provided for the development of startups and the innovation ecosystem. Within the framework of the National Cyber Security Strategy, preventive measures will be taken to protect state, business, and personal information, and state information systems and resources will be developed following modern security standards.

The expansion of the “government cloud”, open data, and broadband Internet, as well as the implementation of 5G networks and the development of national data processing centers, are planned.

As a result of the Concept's implementation, internal processes in government agencies will be improved, public services will be transformed into digital platforms, and economic activities will be adapted to new technological requirements. The Concept is also aimed at preserving human and technological capital within the country, which will increase Azerbaijan's competitiveness in global markets.