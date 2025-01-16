Azerbaijan to develop digital government architecture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Digital government architecture will be developed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “Concept of Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan” approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, it is necessary to optimize existing work processes to improve the quality and accessibility of internal administrative processes in state institutions, transfer processes carried out on paper to the digital environment, introduce electronic signatures, and create an infrastructure to make decisions based on data.

The state information “pool” being formed is a resource for analyzing large amounts of data and searching for patterns for building predictive models.

This algorithm will allow all participants of the process to receive instant and up-to-date information, make decisions based on data, make forecasts, and quickly and qualitatively provide services to the data consumer.

The digital government architecture to be formed in public institutions should be organized in such a way that it can enable and manage the flow of information (G2G/G2E, G2B) through interoperability. Inter-agency information exchange should be done through the “E-Government Information System” (EGIS); rules and standards should be established in data integration between operating systems and platforms, and information systems, resources, and databases of state importance should be hosted in the “Government Cloud”. Modern technology requires that the appropriate communication tools be ready and available.

Depending on the use of the service, different software packages may require multipurpose types of connectivity and communications (5G, LoRa, high-speed fiber optic lines, etc.) as appropriate for their purpose. For government and business structures to be able to apply these types of communications, the legal framework and infrastructure must be in place, and appropriate government programs for investment attraction, incentives, and support must be in place.

