Uzbekistan appoints new director to Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Culture Center in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Akif Marifli has been appointed as the new director of the Azerbaijan Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Prior to his appointment, Marifli served as the head of the book industry department at the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Marifli holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in the history of the Turkic world from Baku State University. He continued his studies in the doctoral program at the Institute of Oriental Studies named after Academician Ziya Bunyadov of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

He is also a PhD in history and completed his doctoral studies at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Marifli began his career as a researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies and later worked in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan. He has also held director positions at AzBookGroup LLC and LIBRAFF LLC and was the head of the book industry department at the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.