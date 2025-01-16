Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Uzbekistan appoints new director to Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Culture Center in Tashkent

Society Materials 16 January 2025 15:08 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan appoints new director to Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Culture Center in Tashkent
Photo: Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Akif Marifli has been appointed as the new director of the Azerbaijan Culture Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Prior to his appointment, Marifli served as the head of the book industry department at the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Marifli holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in the history of the Turkic world from Baku State University. He continued his studies in the doctoral program at the Institute of Oriental Studies named after Academician Ziya Bunyadov of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

He is also a PhD in history and completed his doctoral studies at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Marifli began his career as a researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies and later worked in the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan. He has also held director positions at AzBookGroup LLC and LIBRAFF LLC and was the head of the book industry department at the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more