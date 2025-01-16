President Ilham Aliyev approves Azerbaijan’s digital development concept

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The “Concept of Digital Development in the Republic of Azerbaijan” has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

According to the document, it is established that the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan coordinates and controls the implementation of measures envisaged by the Concept approved by this decree.

The functions of the operator of digital development envisaged by the Concept are carried out by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

