Georgian PM set to pay visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will pay visit to Azerbaijan on January 17, Trend reports via the country’s governmental press service.

The visit will include a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan, which will be led by the prime ministers of both countries.

The session will see participation from government officials of both nations.

The Georgian delegation, headed by Prime Minister Kobakhidze, will include First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Bochorishvili, Minister of Environment and Agriculture David Songulashvili, Minister of Culture Tinatin Rukhadze, and Head of the Georgian Government Administration Levan Zhorzholiani.