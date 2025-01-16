Azerbaijani army chief of general staff holds series of meetings in Brussels (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is currently visiting Brussels to participate in the Session of the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence from NATO Allied and partner countries, conducted a series of meetings, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

During his visit, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held meetings with the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Metin Gürak; the Chief of Defence of the Italian Armed Forces, Army General Luciano Portolano; and the Chief of Defence Staff of the Hungarian Defence Forces, Army General Gábor Böröndi. The discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of military cooperation between the respective countries, as well as various other issues of mutual interest.

The meetings were also attended by the Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, Jafar Huseynzada.