Azerbaijan plans to establish agro-parks across regions (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Work is currently underway to create 24 agro-parks on an area of 66,000 hectares in 22 regions of Azerbaijan, chairman of the board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (İZİA) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Seymur Adigozalov said during a press conference dedicated to the results of activity for 2023, Trend reports.

"To date, 22 agro-parks are functioning on an area of 58.600 hectares with construction and installation works underway in two more agro-parks. 6 agro parks specialize in livestock farming, 6 in horticulture, 11 in agriculture, and one in sorting, packaging, and logistics. The total project cost of the agro parks is 1.2 billion manat. In addition, state support amounting to 147 million manat has been provided for the establishment or expansion of agro-parks. At present, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has allocated soft loans worth 131 million manat for the establishment of 14 agro parks, and 18 agro parks, which have been issued documents to stimulate investment, received benefits of 16.1 million manat," he emphasized.

To note, the Economic Zones Development Agency was established as a public entity on the basis of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park LLC by the Decree No. 1257 dated January 22, 2021 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On measures related to the improvement of the management of industrial parks, industrial districts and agricultural parks".

