Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction

27 July 2018 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan will hold a deposit auction on July 30, 2018 to raise 350 million manats, the CBA said July 27.

The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days.

The interest rate on deposits will vary within 8.01-9.99 percent.

The CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Thirty banks, including two state-owned ones, operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 manats = $1 on July 27)

