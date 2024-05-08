Uzbekistan, Hungary ink renewable energy memorandum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 8. Uzbekistan and Hungary signed an intergovernmental memorandum on cooperation in the development of renewable energy sources, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to have met Péter Szijjártó, my dear colleague and Hungary's minister of trade and foreign affairs. I'm glad to see that Hungary and Uzbekistan are developing a more comprehensive strategic relationship agenda. We talked about ways to strengthen our connections in a variety of ways throughout our discussion, including bilateral and multilateral cooperation," Uzbek Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, wrote on his page on X.

The sides also signed the Cooperation Program between the ministries of both countries for 2024–2026.

Meanwhile, within the framework of the IX meeting of the Uzbek-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Uzbek-Hungarian Business Forum took place. More than 200 business community representatives, heads of ministries and agencies, and experts attended the event to discuss current cooperation issues and identify new promising areas for joint project implementation and trade tie expansion.

Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade in Uzbekistan, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Hungary, attended the forum.

At the forum, participants presented investment projects and organized 137 B2B and G2B meetings, planning to develop new joint venture projects and conclude mutually beneficial trade agreements.