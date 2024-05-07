Azerbaijan invites FIFA's President to COP29 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Fuad Iskandarov, has visited Zurich, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the visit, a meeting with the Secretary General of the organization, Mattias Grafström, was held at the headquarters of the International Association of Football Federations (FIFA).

Ambassador Iskandarov handed over the invitation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed to Gianni Infantino, President of the International Association of Football Federations (FIFA), to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The letter of invitation was received with satisfaction.

The meeting was also attended by FIFA Regional Director for Europe Elkhan Mammadov and Public Relations Manager Annaliza Tsakona.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel