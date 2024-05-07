Regional dynamics in process of Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization discussed in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Regional dynamics in the normalization process after the agreement on border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed in Brussels, the Special Representative of NATO Secretary General for Central Asia and the South Caucasus Javier Colomina wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, the discussions took place during a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

On May 10, Almaty will host a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.