Orano airs timeframe for full uranium output at Kazakh South Tortkuduk deposit (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The full production level at Kazakhstan's South Tortkuduk deposit is estimated at around 4,000 tons of uranium per year in 2026 at the earliest, a source at Orano told Trend.

"Construction of the South Tortkuduk site is progressing according to schedule. The industrial process was initiated in March 2024, with the first productions expected this summer. The exploitation of this new plot, whose uranium reserves are estimated at 46,000 tons, should ensure KATCO's (the joint venture between French Orano Mining and Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan's national nuclear company) production for around fifteen years. The full production level is estimated at around 4,000 tons of uranium per year in 2026 at the earliest," the source said.

As the source noted, Orano Mining and Kazatomprom signed a memorandum of cooperation on November 29, 2022. Through this memorandum, Orano Mining and Kazatomprom state their intention to maintain and strengthen their cooperation in the uranium mining industry, building on their existing successful partnership.

"Among the joint cooperation initiatives, the memorandum provides for the implementation of a joint technical R&D roadmap, investigations on the ways to address carbon emissions from operations, and sets the groundwork for discussions on the long-term development of the partnership between the two companies," the source said.

Speaking about expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan, the company noted that the visit of President Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of November 2023 confirms France's desire to give a new dimension to this partnership by developing new concrete projects in the nuclear and fuel cycle sectors.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan ranks second in the world in terms of proven reserves of natural uranium. About 14 percent of all proven world reserves are concentrated in the depths of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The country's total proven reserves are estimated at more than 700,000 tons of uranium.

In 2009, Kazakhstan took first place in uranium production in the world and continues to maintain a leading position in the world market. Kazakhstan produces about 40 percent of the world's uranium production. In 2021, the volume of uranium production amounted to 21,800 tons, according to the results of 2022 - 21,300 tons.