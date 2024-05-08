First finalists of Eurovision 2024 named

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The first semi-final of the 68th International Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place in Malmö, Sweden, Trend reports.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Fahree (Fakhri Ismayilov) and Ilkin Dovlatov, performed the composition "Özünlə apar". The song combines modern pop music with traditional ethnic motifs.

Working on the song are Fakhri Ismayilov, Mado Salih, Edgar Ravin, Hasan Heydar, and Mila Miles.

Out of 15 countries, the first finalists were representatives of Serbia, Portugal, Slovenia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Croatia, Ireland, and Luxembourg.

The International Eurovision Song Contest 2024 is taking place in the Swedish city of Malmö. The second semi-final will take place on May 9, and the final is scheduled for May 11.