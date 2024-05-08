US completes construction of floating pier in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The United States has completed the construction of the Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) to receive humanitarian aid on the coast of the Gaza Strip, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said, Trend reports.

According to her, the construction of two parts of JLOTS has been completed and the structure is awaiting its final move to the sea.

She added that at the moment weather conditions - wind and strong seas - do not allow the military to move the pier and place it near the coast of the Gaza Strip, so the entire structure is still located in the port of Ashdod. The Pentagon hoped the pier could be installed "by the end of this week."