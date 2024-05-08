Next round of negotiations on situation in Gaza Strip begins in Cairo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The next round of negotiations has begun between the delegation of the Palestinian Hamas movement and a group of mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the United States on a settlement in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

According to information, negotiations are taking place in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

It is reported that members of the delegation intend to complete discussions on the possibility of achieving a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.