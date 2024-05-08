Azerbaijani oil prices move down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. May 7 saw the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta fall $0.72 to $84.55 per barrel, following the prior reading, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.7 (to $83.06 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.25 per barrel, which is $0.81 less than the previous price.

North Sea Dated Brent oil price on May 7 totalled $82.11, down $1.19 from the week before.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 8.

