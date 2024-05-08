Kyrgyzstan bolsters imports of oil products from Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 8. Kyrgyzstan bought 74,247 tons of oil products from Russia in January–February 2024, up 82 percent from the same moths of 2023 (40,765 tons), Trend reports.

Data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan shows that the value of the imports totaled $54.137 million. The figure rose by 63.9 percent compared to $33.032 million in January-February 2023.

Russia was the main supplier of oil products to Kyrgyzstan during these two months. In second place was Kazakhstan, with 17,311 tons for $12.997 million. Uzbekistan followed with 1,676 tons for $871,800, and Belarus was not far behind, supplying 1,137 tons for $708,900.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan bought 95,661 tons of oil products from January through February 2024, which is 99.5 percent more than in the same period of 2023 (47,953 tons). The value of the imports amounted to $72.831 million, which is 69 percent more than in January–February 2023 ($43.088 million).

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover totaled $2.255 billion in the first two months of 2024, which is 28.3 percent more than in the same period in 2023 ($1.758 billion).

Exports totaled $307.5 million, increasing by 18.4 percent compared to January–February 2023 ($259.726 million). Imports totaled $1.947 billion, up 30 percent from $1.498 billion in the corresponding months of 2023.