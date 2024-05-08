Romania ready to discuss transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said he was ready to discuss the issue of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, the head of state said at a press conference after meeting with US President Joe Biden at the Romanian Embassy in Washington, Trend reports.

“In recent weeks, there have been intense discussions about who can supply Patriot systems to Ukraine. Romania has such systems and, of course, we were asked about it,” the Romanian President said.

Iohannis said he was open to discussing the issue.

“President Biden asked this question, and I said that I am ready to discuss this issue, that is, I must discuss this issue at home, in the Supreme Defense Council of the country,” he added.