Emir of Kuwait arrives on official visit to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Mashaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is on an official visit to Türkiye, Trend reports.

During the visit, new agreements will be signed between the parties in order to further strengthen existing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, construction, healthcare, tourism, energy and defense industry.

The visit, which took place on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, is the first official foreign visit of the emir of Kuwait, who took office on December 16, 2023, to a non-Arab country. This is also the first visit at the level of the Emir of Kuwait to Türkiye after a seven-year break.

The meetings between Turkish and Kuwaiti officials will discuss the countries' bilateral relations, including important areas such as trade, defense industry, tourism and investment, as well as regional issues including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Last year, trade between Kuwait and Türkiye was worth about US$700 million. Currently, the goal is to diversify cooperation, increase mutual trade and investment through new cooperation mechanisms.

Türkiye is one of the most preferred countries for tourism, treatment and real estate investment by Kuwaiti citizens. Kuwait is among the top ten countries whose citizens actively buy real estate in Türkiye.