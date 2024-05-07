Azerbaijan organizes training to support preparation of Biennial Report on Climate Change Transparency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of COP29, experts of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) conducted trainings on May 6-7 in Baku city with the participation of relevant state structures to support the preparation of the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR), which is the main component of the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) under the Paris Agreement, Trend reports.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Chief Negotiator of COP29, emphasized that the submission of the Biennial Transparency Report by the participating states, including Azerbaijan, is one of the priorities of the COP29 Presidency. In this regard, he called on the relevant state structures of the country to contribute to the preparation of the Biennial Transparency Report as soon as possible.

During the two-day training, representatives of the UNFCCC Secretariat briefed participants on the main elements of ETFs, methods, procedures, and guidelines in this area, as well as the use of the new electronic software in the process of preparing the Biennial Transparency Report.

