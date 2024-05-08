“Donate Blood, Give Life!”: AZAL holds blood donation campaign for International Thalassemia Day (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) held a voluntary blood donation campaign titled “Qan ver, həyat ver!” (Donate blood, give life!), in observance of May 8 — International Thalassemia Day.

The campaign received support from the Central Blood Bank of the National Hematology and Transfusion Center of Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan at the medical-sanitary administration located at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Approximately 100 AZAL employees took part in the initiative after undergoing health screenings by doctors of the Central Blood Bank.

This charitable effort, organized by AZAL as part of their social responsibility, aimed to assist individuals with inherited blood disorders, provide support during surgical procedures, aid victims of severe accidents, and address needs arising from natural disasters.

AZAL is committed to continuing similar philanthropic endeavors in the future.