Companies from Russia’s Bryansk Region looking for business partners in Azerbaijan

29 August 2019 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Four companies from Russia’s Bryansk Region have demonstrated their potential in Baku, Trend reports referring to Russian media.

Representatives of such Russian companies as the Bryanskiy Gurman-zavod, Russkaya Bronya, the Epatazh advertising agency and the Lessorb company arrived in Azerbaijan as part of the business mission of Russian entrepreneurs.

Russkaya Bronya offers a wide range of equipment for the food industry, mainly stainless steel, company representatives said.

Bryanskiy Gurman-zavod is engaged in the manufacture of baby food and is interested in supplying its products to the Azerbaijani market. The Lessorb company is aimed at cooperation with the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan. The company manufactures equipment for the elimination of oil and oil products spills, including auxiliary equipment (watercraft, equipment for installing booms, information and technological tools for oil spills).

According to the representative of the Bryansk delegation Yuliya Novoseltseva, these are pioneer companies that are trying to establish business ties in Azerbaijan for the first time.

A mission consisting of more than 30 Russian companies operating in various sectors of the economy arrived in Baku. During the visit, companies from seven regions of Russia, namely Kirov, Kostroma, Saratov, Ryazan, Vladimir, Moscow and Bryansk regions, present their potential.

The mission is organized by Russia’s Association of Small and Medium-Sized Exporters and the Russian Export Center. The business mission to Azerbaijan is a pilot project. Its main objective is to combine the practical potential of the regions with the capabilities of the Russian Export Center.

