Slovakia to implement new project in Georgian pharmaceutical industry

The Slovak Embassy in Tbilisi currently participates in the preparation of the project within the Slovak Agency for International Development Cooperation (Slovak Aid) in the pharmaceutical industry to support new business partnerships between Slovakia and Georgia in this sector, the embassy told Trend.

"Support for business partnerships is just one of the many tools of the Slovak Aid, which has been operating in Georgia since 2008," the source said.

"According to the Middle-Term Strategy for Development Cooperation of the Slovak Republic for the years 2019–2023, Georgia is included among the SlovakAid program countries (the highest possible level) and their Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are also focused on affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation, and infrastructure or sustainable cities and communities, the embassy noted," the embassy noted.

At the same time, Georgia is a country that offers opportunities for greater involvement of the private sector in development cooperation, the embassy added.

Bilateral relations between Georgia and Slovakia as well as cooperation within international organizations have been developing dynamically. Up to 10 international treaties and several inter-agency agreements form the legal basis for fruitful cooperation in the areas of the economy, culture, defense, etc.

