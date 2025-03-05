Nizami Cinema Center hosts premiere of “In the Footsteps of a Journey – United Kingdom" documentary (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. On March 4, the Nizami Cinema Center hosted the premiere of the documentary "In the Footsteps of a Journey – United Kingdom," dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev's official visits to the United Kingdom, Trend reports.

President of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

Speaking before the screening, project director, renowned traveler, and journalist Azer Garib noted that the film takes viewers through the historical cities of London and Edinburgh, shedding light on the unofficial aspects of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s official visits. He emphasized that the documentary also highlights historical facts about National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s pivotal role in fostering Azerbaijan-UK relations.

Filmed in London and Edinburgh, this documentary marks the fourth installment in the “In the Footsteps of a Journey” series dedicated to Heydar Aliyev’s international visits, following previous films on his trips to Italy, Japan, and China. The project aims to underscore the historical significance of these visits and their impact on Azerbaijan's international relations.

The “In the Footsteps of a Journey” series showcases National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s contributions to strengthening Azerbaijan’s global ties and enhancing its international standing.

The documentary, conceptualized by Azer Garib, features editor Ayaz Mirzayev, producer Asgar Garibzade, cinematographer Ali Aliyev, and editing specialist Elmar Tariyeloglu.

The film was produced with the support of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), bp-Azerbaijan, and the CinemaPlus cinema network.