Qazaq Air expands flights ahead of Nauryz holiday in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 5. Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air is introducing extra flights in honor of the spring holiday Nauryz to meet high passenger demand.

The data obtained by Trend from Qazaq Air shows that from March 16 through March 23, 2025, ten additional flights will be performed on the following routes: Astana - Shymkent: 4 additional flights; Astana - Almaty: 2 additional flights; Astana - Turkestan: 4 additional flights.

Moreover, the airline is launching a new route from Astana to Samarkand starting May 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstani airlines earlier increased 120 additional flights for March holidays (Air Astana - 55, FlyArystan - 33, Scat - 32). Furthermore, in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8, Scat Airlines together with its online booking service offers a 10 percent discount on all scheduled flights. The airline informs that this promotion will be valid from March 5 through March 7.