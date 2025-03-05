Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 5

Business Materials 5 March 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 5

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies increased and three decreased compared to March 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,585 rials, and one euro is 605,258 rials, while on March 4, one euro was 600,768 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 5

Rial on March 4

1 US dollar

USD

574,585

572,337

1 British pound

GBP

731,170

727,380

1 Swiss franc

CHF

645,493

637,857

1 Swedish króna

SEK

54,545

54,360

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

51,289

51,294

1 Danish krone

DKK

81,137

80,550

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,582

6,559

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,456

155,844

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,861,538

1,854,924

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,629

204,673

100 Japanese yens

JPY

386,118

381,087

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,917

73,604

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,492,457

1,486,651

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

395,926

397,428

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

322,867

322,454

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,937

30,794

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,765

15,710

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,412

6,381

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,853

157,235

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,904

43,704

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

356,837

357,565

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,223

152,623

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,527,152

1,522,173

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

427,891

425,729

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,931

471,223

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,465

19,394

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

411,152

409,739

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

117,688

117,208

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,083

78,605

100 Thai baht

THB

1,703,800

1,684,045

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

128,652

128,166

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

393,866

392,762

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

810,416

807,245

1 euro

EUR

605,258

600,768

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,104

114,451

1 Georgian lari

GEL

206,023

205,427

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,993

34,814

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,860

7,791

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,686

175,007

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

337,993

336,672

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

997,140

992,196

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

52,699

52,529

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,309

163,159

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

8,922

8,887

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 736,164 rials and $1 costs 701,325 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 716,113 rials, and the price of $1 totals 682,223 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 907,000–910,000 rials, while one euro is about 956,000–959,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more