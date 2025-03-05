Iran releases currency exchange rates for March 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on March 5, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 42 currencies increased and three decreased compared to March 4.

As for CBI, $1 equals 574,585 rials, and one euro is 605,258 rials, while on March 4, one euro was 600,768 rials.

Currency Rial on March 5 Rial on March 4 1 US dollar USD 574,585 572,337 1 British pound GBP 731,170 727,380 1 Swiss franc CHF 645,493 637,857 1 Swedish króna SEK 54,545 54,360 1 Norwegian krone NOK 51,289 51,294 1 Danish krone DKK 81,137 80,550 1 Indian rupee INR 6,582 6,559 1 UAE Dirham AED 156,456 155,844 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,861,538 1,854,924 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,629 204,673 100 Japanese yens JPY 386,118 381,087 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,917 73,604 1 Omani rial OMR 1,492,457 1,486,651 1 Canadian dollar CAD 395,926 397,428 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 322,867 322,454 1 South African rand ZAR 30,937 30,794 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,765 15,710 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,412 6,381 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,853 157,235 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,904 43,704 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 356,837 357,565 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,223 152,623 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,527,152 1,522,173 1 Singapore dollar SGD 427,891 425,729 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 472,931 471,223 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,465 19,394 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 274 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 411,152 409,739 1 Libyan dinar LYD 117,688 117,208 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,083 78,605 100 Thai baht THB 1,703,800 1,684,045 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 128,652 128,166 1,000 South Korean won KRW 393,866 392,762 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 810,416 807,245 1 euro EUR 605,258 600,768 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,104 114,451 1 Georgian lari GEL 206,023 205,427 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,993 34,814 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,860 7,791 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,686 175,007 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 337,993 336,672 100 Philippine pesos PHP 997,140 992,196 1 Tajik somoni TJS 52,699 52,529 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,309 163,159 Venezuelan bolívar VES 8,922 8,887

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 736,164 rials and $1 costs 701,325 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 716,113 rials, and the price of $1 totals 682,223 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 907,000–910,000 rials, while one euro is about 956,000–959,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel