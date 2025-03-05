Uzbekistan, IAEA chart new path to foster nuclear bonds

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 5. The delegation from Uzbekistan, including Uzatom, is holding meetings in Vienna to develop and discuss a roadmap for cooperation and interaction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Trend reports.

The primary objectives of these meetings include establishing a working group to assess Uzbekistan’s potential cooperation with the IAEA, expanding technical and expert collaboration to support national projects on radiation and nuclear safety, integrating into international nuclear safety conventions, implementing global safety standards in Uzbekistan, and strengthening cooperation with the Uzatom Agency to enhance expertise in nuclear energy and personnel training.

Special attention will be given to initiatives such as the Atoms4Food program, which focuses on innovative nuclear technology solutions to boost agricultural and livestock productivity, improve natural resource management, reduce food loss, ensure food safety, enhance nutrition, and adapt to climate change.

Moreover, discussions will cover the establishment of an IAEA regional reference center under the Ray of Hope project to improve cancer prevention and treatment, the development of research activities at the Institute of Nuclear Physics, food security issues, and the annual meeting of the Coordination Group on former uranium sites.

The agenda also includes plots to discuss the implementation of the IAEA International School and organize a panel session as part of Uzbekistan Energy Week.